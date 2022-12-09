Prince William furious with Harry and Meghan: here’s why

Prince William is furious with his brother Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle. According to sources close to Buckingham Palace, the reason for the anger of the heir to the throne lies in the Netflix docuseries on the Dukes of Sussex.

According to William, Harry and Meghan would have gone too far on certain topics. The future king would be angry with his younger brother, for one thing in particular.

The Netflix documentary “Harry and Meghan” is a real time bomb for Buckingham Palace. In the first three episodes, released yesterday 8 December 2022, the dukes of Sussex rattle off topics and issues that they would have preferred to keep hidden in London. Or that in any case damage the image of the royal family.

The detail that infuriated William

In addition to the theme of racism against Meghan, what would have angered Prince William most would be Harry’s statements regarding the famous interview with Panorama which Lady Diana released in 1995.

During that chat (which by mutual agreement William and Harry had decided they would never show again), the princess told everything that was wrong with the then Prince Charles and the sad and difficult life he lived at Buckingham Palace.

According to sources close to the royal family, after this documentary Harry and Meghan would have definitively played the opportunity to be “readmitted” in some way. The setback against William would have been too great.