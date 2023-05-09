United Kingdom.- On May 6th, the Coronation of King Carlos III and his wife, Camilla Parker, who received the title of Queen consort in the westminster abbeythis to months of the sensible death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The great event had moments of great relevance, but without a doubt one of the most important events took place last Sunday, May 7, during the concert in honor of the coronation of Carlos III as the current monarch of the United Kingdom.

And it is that the eldest son of the new king and legitimate heir to the English throne, Prince William of Wales launched an emotional speech dedicated to his father, where he assured “Dad we are so proud of you”.

“My father’s first words as he entered Westminster Abbey yesterday (at the coronation) were a promise of service, a promise to continue to serve. Because for over 50 years, in every corner of the UK, the Commonwealth and the world, he has dedicated himself to serving others,” Prince William explained.

Likewise, the future King of England stated that King Charles III defended nature, had understanding of religious and cultural diversity, stating that it should be celebrated and supported, and even highlighted his work in the foundation.The Prince’s Trust‘.

“Dad, we are all very proud of you,” Prince William said, while the cameras focused on the sovereign accompanied by his wife, Camilla Parker.

But that was not all, but Guillermo de Gales also took the opportunity to dedicate some words to his deceased grandmother, Elizabeth II: “As my grandmother said when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future,” she said, adding: “And I know she is up there, keeping a loving eye on us. And she would be a very proud mother.”

Finally, Lady Di’s eldest son expressed the gratitude and pride he feels for all those “people who serve, in the armed forces, in classes, in hospitals and in local communities.”

“I promise to serve you all: king, country and Commonwealth,” concluded the heir.

On the other hand, the concert began before nightfall, and the kings joined around 20,000 spectators who gathered on the stage that was installed in Windsor, a town near London.

One of the artists who caused the most stir for her presentation was Katy Perrywho lit up the night by appearing fully dressed in gold, performing songs like ‘Roar’ and ‘Firework’.

For those who don’t know, the famous American singer has collaborated with various charities together with King Carlos III.

In addition, more than 67,000 ‘great meals’ were also held on Sunday throughout the country, bringing together thousands of people of various ages and genders.