Like all Swifties, Prince William, his children, Princes George and Charlotte, posed in a photo with Taylor Swift, who gave a concert on Friday night in the English capital.

The next King of England celebrated his 42nd birthday by attending the first London stop of the Eras Tour and later posted a selfie with the pop star, Variety reported.

“Thank you @taylorswift13 for a great evening!” he posted.

Swift also posted a selfie from the encounter, which also included her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

“Happy birthday M8! The London shows are off to a splendid start,” he wrote.

The show was the first of three at London’s Wembley Stadium.

During the surprise song segment of the performance, Swift performed the live debut of the song “The Black Dog” from “Tortured Poets Department”, named after a pub in Vauxhall, which was paired with “Come Back Be Here” and “Maroon”. She also performed a medley of “Hits Different” and “Death by a Thousand Cuts,” Daily Mail reported.

Prince William was seen enthusiastically dancing and singing to “Shake It Off,” sparking conversations on social media.

“That’s our next King of England and I’m here to support him,” one user wrote.

Although his wife, Kate Middleton, recently made her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis at last weekend’s Trooping the Color event, she did not attend the concert.

Other celebrities in attendance included Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan; Cara Delevingne, who is currently directing the West End production of Cabaret; and Queer Eye standout Jonathan Van Ness.

Taylor kicked off the London leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour at Wembley, performing for fans, celebrities and politicians alike, as well as her American sportsman boyfriend.

Prince William and megastar Swift have known each other for a long time: the couple shared the stage at Kensington Palace to perform Livin’ On A Prayer with Jon Bon Jovi at a charity event in 2013.