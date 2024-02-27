There is no peace for the British royal family and for the alarms about the health of a dynast who – with the death a year and a half ago of the 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II – seems to have lost as if by magic the secret of a reassuring and long-lasting stability .

After the urbi et orbi announcement of the cancer – of an unspecified nature – diagnosed in recent weeks by the 75-year-old King Charles III and, even before that, the mysterious operation on the abdomen of the wife of the heir to the throne, Kate, Princess of Wales, who disappeared from public scene for over a month, now it is Prince William himself who is raising questions: the future king called upon at the age of 42 to take his father's place more and more often in this phase of oncological treatment and to guarantee the monarchy a succession prospect that the the course of the current sovereign's illness could – who knows – even accelerate.

The dolphin has in fact canceled today at the last minute, and without plausible clarifications, his participation in an event of great significance for the Windsors. The commemoration, one year after the death, of the last king of Greece, Constantine, a close relative of the late Prince Consort Philip, which William himself should have presided over with much expected public praise. A lump sum that is currently inexplicable and unexplained, except for the phone call made at the last minute to the former Greek royal cousins, already arriving at Windsor Castle, to justify himself and apologize.

In the brief press release released by Kensington Palace, the absence was attributed to vague “personal reasons”. Formula that means everything and nothing. As a backup, to try to reassure the subjects, the deep throats of the palace then arrived according to which the event had nothing to do with any complication or worsening of Kate's conditions, who on the contrary – the unofficial sources swear – “is better » and continues with her post-operative convalescence destined to keep her hidden, according to the original prognosis, at least «until after Easter». However, the questions remain unanswered as to why the heir to the throne was forced to stand down, a completely unusual fact for court ceremonial and impossible to trace back to trivial reasons.

The alternative is that there may have been some significant, if not necessarily negative, development with respect to his father's situation: even if to reduce this undeclared fear there is that to do the honors of the house, in William's absence, it was Queen Camilla, Charles' inseparable wife who would hardly have left him in case of emergencies. Or all that remains is to imagine some family, personal or physical trouble suddenly raining down on the same “young prince”. Be that as it may, at the commemoration of Constantine, Charles's second cousin and William's godfather, Camilla, two of the king's brothers (the 74-year-old Princess Anne, with her family, and the disgraced Prince Andrew, accompanied by his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson who is also struggling with the recurrence of a tumor), as well as second-rank members of the house.

In a climate in which everyone was careful not to reveal visible signs of unrest; but in which even Carlo's absence – largely expected, given the doctors' directives to avoid external public commitments during therapy – ended up projecting a semi-aura of mystery. At least if we believe the sensationalism of the tabloids, according to which the monarch appeared for a greeting with the lights off – before the religious liturgy and after the announcement of his son's defection – only to then return to eclipse himself.