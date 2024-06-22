Prince William attended Taylor Swift’s concert in London this Friday, his 42nd birthday, accompanied by his two oldest children, Jorge, 10, and Carlota, 9, as revealed this Saturday on social networks.

Kensington Palace published an X photo in which the American singer is seen taking a selfie with the heir to the British throne and the children backstage before starting the concert at Wembley Stadium.

“Thank you @taylorswift13 for a great evening!”says the message next to the image.

For her part, Swift posted another selfie of her with William, the kids, and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

“Happy birthday M8! The London concerts are off to a splendid start,” said.

The Princess of Wales, who is undergoing cancer treatment, stayed at home with the couple’s young son, Luis, 6 years old.

On the occasion of Swift’s concerts in London, the British royal family also published a video in which royal soldiers perform ‘Shake It Off’, one of the singer’s most famous songs, in front of Buckingham Palace.

‘We love you’

The Princess of Wales published a funny photo of her family on her X social network account this Friday with the message “we love you very much”, to wish Prince William, heir to the British crown, a happy birthday.

In the snapshot, taken by Kate herself, William and his three children – Princes George, Charlotte and Louis – are seen holding hands and jumping at the same time in a dune on a beach in the county of Norfolk, in the east of England.

The princess, who is undergoing preventive chemotherapy treatment, was seen last Saturday in London for the first time since she reported in March that cancer was detected after an abdominal operation she underwent in January, which was not confirmed. details have been revealed.

Prince William and his children. Photo:X: @KensingtonRoyal Share

Kate attended the military parade with her family to celebrate the king’s official birthday.

On the occasion of the Prince of Wales’s birthday this Friday, Buckingham Palace, the official residence of the royal family, shared a photo of the monarch with William when he was a baby. This photograph, in black and white, was taken at Kensington Palace, on the 1st. February 1983.

The Taylor Swift phenomenon landed in Europe

Not only Taylor Swift fans are paying attention to her tour dates The eraswhich celebrates his varied discography. One of Europe’s most prominent economists is well aware that the American singer will spend the summer touring Europe’s stadiums.

Philip Lane, the European Central Bank’s chief economist, had the pop star on his mind when he spoke at an event on Monday. The interviewer asked him about the risk that persistent inflation in the services sector could intensify, especially with Europe heading into a particularly busy summer with the Olympic Games in Paris and the European Championship in Germany.

“Well, that’s very interesting,” he said at the event. “You managed to say all that without mentioning Taylor Swift.”

Taylor Swift. Photo:Michael Tran / AFP Share

Swift is touring Europe this summer, bringing with her hundreds of thousands of fans who spend on airfare, hotels, restaurants and friendship bracelets. This Friday he held the first of eight shows at London’s Wembley Stadium: around 700,000 people are expected to attend the show in the British capital. And analysts are debating the economic impact this will have..

The demand the Eras tour creates for hotel rooms and flights across Europe could drive up prices that are reflected in each country’s inflation rate. Central bankers are sensitive to even the smallest changes in data as they try to distinguish between one-time and lasting effects. If central bankers fear that inflation is not declining as expected, they could postpone cutting rates.