Faced with some critical voices, Prince William of England published a video on his social networks this Saturday afternoon apologizing for not attending the match between Spain and England this Sunday in the final of the Women’s World Cup, which is being held in Australia. The Prince of Wales, who is also president of the English Football Association (FA), posted a personal congratulatory message following England’s victory over Australia, describing it as a “phenomenal performance.” However, he has faced criticism from some fans after it was confirmed that neither he nor his wife, Kate Middleton, will attend the final on Sunday August 20 in Sydney. On the other hand, Queen Letizia will, who will watch the match in the company of her youngest daughter, the Infanta Sofía.

These criticisms have caused Guillermo himself to upload a video, halfway between apology and support, on his Instagram account. In the video he appears sitting on a garden bench with his eight-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte. “lionesses [Leonas, en castellano]”, begins by saying William of England, referring to the name by which the team is called; “I want to send you the best of luck for tomorrow, we’re sorry we can’t be there in person, but we’re so proud of all you’ve accomplished and the millions of people you’ve inspired here and around the world.” A smiling Carlota, with a soccer ball in her hands, adds: “Good luck, lionesses.” Both have already recorded a similar video for the 2022 European final.

More information

It was Kensington Palace that confirmed his absence from the grand final this Friday. Nor will British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak be on the field. British media such as the independent they affirm that his absence is due to the decision that attending the match implied making a long journey in a very short period of time. As they indicate, “taking such a long flight would imply creating a large carbon footprint, which goes against Guillermo’s commitment to address climate change.” However, because of his role as president of the FA, many English fans have questioned this decision, wondering if it would have been the same if it had been the men’s World Cup final. And not just the fans. The former culture minister, Lord Vaizey, has also asked them to fly to Sydney. “The Prime Minister and Prince William should go to the World Cup final (if there is still time). It would be unthinkable for him to miss a men’s final,” he said on Friday. Gerry Sutcliffe, who was sports minister in the Gordon Brown government, told The Telegraph: “I know it’s a long road and I’m sure he has family commitments, but this is a unique moment, it’s the World Cup final and he’s the president of the FA.”

Although the heir to the British throne did not attend the World Cup in Qatar last winter, it was understood at the time that William’s office had arranged for him to travel there if England reached the final. But in that competition the team was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofía will attend the World Cup final this Sunday at the Sydney soccer stadium, sources from the Casa del Rey confirmed last Wednesday. The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) also announced last Wednesday the Queen’s decision to travel to Australia to attend the historic final where Jorge Vilda’s team will seek to be world champion. The Queen of Spain will be in the presidential box at the Accor Stadium in Sydney together with the Infanta Sofía. Precisely, Letizia visited the women’s team on June 27 at the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas (Madrid), which at that time was preparing its participation in this World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

For her part, the Infanta Sofía is a great fan of football, a sport she has practiced, and this same year she accompanied her father, Felipe VI, in the Copa de la Rey final held in Seville. Together with her sister, Princess Leonor, who began her military training this week in Zaragoza, she also attended a match for the Spanish team in the Euro Cup held last year in England. On this occasion, Felipe VI will stay in Madrid, as the round of consultations with the political parties prior to the investiture begins next Monday.