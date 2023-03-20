United Kingdom.- After the rumors about a infidelity from Prince William of Wales to Kate Middleton would be causing great conflicts between the two, recently, the author of the book ‘Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family‘, Tom Quinnconfessed that the princes of Wales have had very strong lawsuits.

According to the British biographer, discontents among the eldest son of the King Charles III and the Diana Princess of Wales with Kate Middleton have been the cause of alleged love affair that William lives with the Marchioness and is a friend of his wife, Rose Hanbury.

The author confessed in the work that the lawsuits between the two they have reached the point of insults and thrown objects because of anger

“It’s not all sweetness, they have terrible fights where things are thrown. Kate can seem like a very calm person, and William too, but that’s not always true. Because the big stress for William and Kate is that they are constantly surrounded by palace attendants. It’s like a Jane Austen novel,” she wrote.

Faced with speculation about the possibility of a divorce, Princess Diana’s former butler compared to the new princess of wales with her husband’s late mother.

Remembering that Kate Middleton is one of the most beloved members of the British royal family, paul burrell externalized that for him, The English monarchy is in the hands of Kate Middleton.

“Kate is in such an incredible position because it really all depends on her, the future depends on Kate and that’s a huge responsibility because if she decided that she doesn’t want to be a part of their marriage anymore, then I think the royal family would collapse. Everything is set by Kate, the future is propped up by Catherine Middleton and that’s amazing,” she explained.

It was so that Lady Di’s server revealed that she was a great woman, someone elegant, with charisma and a great sense of humor, in addition to having always been in fashion, so now with the rumors of infidelity to Middleton, she could not avoid compare both princesses of Wales, as the future queen consort would be repeating the unfortunate life of her late mother-in-law.

It must be remembered that Princess Diana was very unhappy about the adventure that King Carlos III lived with Camila Parkerwho today is his wife and queen consort.

“In my time, the future seemed to be fixed on Diana Spencer, our future queen. Now we are seeing another Princess of Wales who is in the same role as Diana, married to a Prince of Wales and the future of the monarchy depends on her. It’s not an enviable position to be in,” she noted.

Regarding the extramarital affair that Prince William lives with Rose Hanbury, it is said that the legitimate heir to the English crown spent Valentine’s Day with her and not with his wife.