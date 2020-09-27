Kate Middleton and Prince William have published two new pictures with their children. The photos were taken during a meeting with the famous British naturalist David Attenborough, who recently broke the world record for the growth of Instagram followers, ahead of Jennifer Aniston… Sir David, 94, who is closely acquainted with the royal persons, was invited to Kensington Palace.

The meeting with the children took place after Attenborough and Prince William, right in the palace garden, watched the new film of the naturalist – Life on Our Planet. The assistants prepared chairs for them with the words “Prince William” and “Sir David” on them, but the men jokingly switched places.

After watching, seven-year-old Prince George and five-year-old Princess Charlotte just returned from school. Together with two-year-old Prince Louis, they went to meet the guest. Prince George, who is a fan of Attenborough and loves to watch his nature documentaries, received a valuable gift from him – a fossil shark tooth, which is about 23 million years old.

All three children were dressed in gray-blue-blue outfits. Kate herself, as reported Daily mail, also opted for blue, wearing a $ 1,650 Gabriela Hearst denim dress. Charlotte wore a colorful Zara dress for $ 29.

The royal family has long supported Attenbor in his fight to protect the environment. So, earlier Queen Elizabeth declared war on disposable glasses and plastic tubes.

