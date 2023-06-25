Everything seems to indicate that the princes of walesWilliam and Kate Middleton, have planned that their coronation like kings of England be a ceremony full of modernity.

Since last May 6, during the coronation of the King Charles IIIPrince William would have begun to reflect on how he wants his historic event to be, or at least that’s what a source close to told ‘The Sunday Times’.

According to the media, the coronation of the eldest son of Carlos III with Lady Di as the next monarch of the United Kingdom and his wife as queen consort, he sounds like a very modern.

And it is that the coronation of the firstborn of the Queen isabel II and the Duke of Edinburgh respected the royal tradition in the westminster abbeyand had a ‘homage of the people’, where the citizens had to swear allegiance to their new sovereign.

The source confessed to the media that the William of Wales “is aware that in 20 years, or when his time comes, how can the coronation be modern but also unifying for the nation and the Commonwealth?”

According to information fromPeople‘, William is always looking to make the monarchy much more modern, since since the death of Queen Elizabeth II a few months ago, the princes of Wales have begun to do things their way.

And it is that the princes have had some displays of affection publicly, something that was completely prohibited, in addition Kate has used daring nail colors, such as red nail polish.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp