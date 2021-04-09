Prince Philip of England died this Friday at about 99 years old.

Although details of his death have not been disclosed so far, a British royal source revealed to The New York Post that the prince could meet the last wish he had in life: die in Windsor Castle.

“The Duke had a fervent desire to die in the peace of your home“stated the royal source.

The offering of flowers in honor of Prince Philip at the gate of Windsor Castle. Photo: AP

“We knew that when they brought him back to the castle, it was to die on his own terms, not in a hospital bed, but in his own bed“, full.

The news takes relevance in light of the health problems the prince has suffered in recent times. He spent almost a month hospitalized, first for an infection, and then for an intervention on the heart, before he was discharged. last March 16.

A landmark of the British court for decades, the Duke of Edinburgh had celebrated 73 years of marriage to Elizabeth, who was almost 95 years old, in November. In June I would have turned 100.

Another of Felipe’s final wishes was related to the type of burial he would receive. Due to your position, you are entitled to a state funeral. However, various sources claim that the prince preferred a military funeral.

Prince Felipe passed away this Friday at the age of 99. Photo: AP

His body will “rest” in Windsor Castle, the residence of the royal family near London, until his funeral in the adjacent chapel of St. George.

Prince Philip is likely to be buried in the gardens of Frogmore Garden, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan and Harry, lived before leaving for California.

The queen will maintain a period of mourning of 8 days, plus 30 days of official mourning.

Funerals in Britain don’t happen quickly. The date on which it will take place is still unknown that of the Duke of Edinburgh.