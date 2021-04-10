The Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip wanted to “die peacefully at home in his own bed.” The last wish of the late husband of the British Queen Elizabeth II was revealed to the New York Post by a source close to the royal family.

According to him, the Duke “really wanted to die peacefully” at Windsor Castle. “Philip didn’t want to fuss. He wanted to do everything in his own way to the end, “- explained the interlocutor of the publication.

In addition, Prince Philip expressed a desire not to hold a state funeral, despite the fact that he was entitled to one, since he was the Queen’s husband. Instead, a military funeral will be organized with a private service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, The Mirror said.

Prince Philip passed away on April 9 at Windsor Castle at the age of 99. Two months later, on June 10, he was supposed to be 100 years old. No cause of death has been named, and Britain has declared 20 days of nationwide mourning.

Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip Mountbatten was born in 1921 and has been married to Elizabeth II since 1947. Philip is the father of Prince Charles and the grandfather of Princes Harry and William.