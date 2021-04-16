The funeral on Saturday in Windsor of Prince Philip will see the entire British royal family in civilian clothes, the coffin carried by a military Land Rover and brothers William and Harry walking apart.

Harry, 36, who shook the monarchy a year ago when with his wife Meghan decided to abandon his royal duties and go to live in California, will not walk after his grandfather’s coffin with William, 38 years old and second in the order of succession to the throne.

Between the two brothers, on whose strained relationships has written the British press at length, will be his cousin Peter Phillips, eldest son of Princess Anne, explained Thursday the royal house when announcing the details of the ceremony.

The children of Prince Charles and Lady Di will also not be able to sit together at the ceremony at Saint George’s Chapel in Windsor. His cousin Peter will take the place between the two of them, according to the information that was advanced this Friday.

The Chapel of St. George, where this Saturday the farewell ceremony of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh will be held. Photo: REUTERS

This will be Harry’s first public appearance with royalty since he and Meghan gave an explosive television interview in which they accused an unidentified member of the family of racism.

Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, passed away last Friday with two months to go before his 100th birthday.

Following his will, he will be buried on Saturday in the vicinity of Windsor Castle, about 50 km west of London, and due to the covid-19 pandemic, only 30 people, mostly close relatives, will be able to attend the funeral.

Queen Elizabeth II, about to turn 95, and all the guests, will wear chinstraps and maintain safe distances, confirmed Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry and his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, during a military parade outside Buckingham Palace in 2014. Photo: AP

Among those present, in addition to their children, will be Camilla, wife of the heir to the throne -Carlos, 72-, all the duke’s grandchildren and their spouses, the children of the queen’s sister -the late Princess Margaret- and three relatives. Felipe’s Germans.

Also invited is a close friend of the Duke, Countess Mountbatten of Burma, who shared with him a passion for driving racing carriages.

Simple ceremony

Prince Philip had requested a simple ceremony, to be held in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The duke, who served as a naval officer in World War II and had close ties with the armed forces, wanted a ceremony of marked military style, with cornets included.

The departure of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan sparked a crisis in the British royal family. Photo: AP

The coffin shall not be carried in a hearse but in an army green Land Rover designed following Felipe’s instructions, who endowed it with an open rear section to carry the coffin and even designed the metal pins that should prevent it from moving.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, was a lifelong fan of Land Rovers, engineering and design.

Buckingham Palace also specified that all British royal men they will dress in civilian clothes with their military medals.

The carriage that Prince Philip designed eight years ago at Windsor Castle this Thursday. Photo: AFP

According to the press, this was the express decision of the queen.

Otherwise, the funeral would have emphasized the loss of honorary military titles for Harry, sixth in line and former captain of the British Army, following his resounding exit from the monarchy in 2020.

Although he did two missions in Afghanistan, he is only allowed to wear a suit with service medals.

There was also the problem of Andrés, the sovereign’s third son and a former helicopter pilot who participated in the Falklands war in 1982.

The 61-year-old prince was removed from public life after the scandal caused by his friendship with the late American pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. And, according to the media, the Royal Navy would not have welcomed him wearing the uniform.

Princes William and Harry, with their parents, Princes Charles and Diana, in an image from 1995. Photo: AFP

Due to the coronavirus, the British were asked not to go to Windsor. The funeral will be broadcast on television.

Criticism of the BBC

The British public radio television BBC, which on the day of Felipe’s death and part of the following discontinued all its programs to offer intense coverage of the event, received a flood of criticism.

The network reported Thursday that it had received nearly 110,000 complaints, a number never seen before, calling it excessive and criticizing viewers being left without options.

Among other programs, the main channel of a BBC canceled the broadcast of the final of the Masterchef culinary contest.

Source: AFP and ANSA

