Buckingham Palace has announced that Prince Philip’s funeral ceremony will take place on April 17. It is reported by TASS…

It is noted that until the date of the funeral, Great Britain will observe eight days of national mourning, members of the royal family – two weeks. The ceremony will be televised.

Prince Philip died on April 9 at the age of 99, two months before his centenary.

Earlier it was reported that Prince Philip insisted on a modest funeral without mass events. He preferred that only members of the royal family, his friends and the heads of the countries of the Commonwealth of Nations were invited to them.

Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip Mountbatten was born in 1921 and has been married to Elizabeth II since 1947. Philip is the father of Prince Charles and the grandfather of Princes Harry and William.

Also, the British media reported that the body of Prince Philip would be reburied after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.