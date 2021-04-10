Prince Philip’s body will be reburied after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. This became known to the British tabloid Mirror.

It is noted that until the death of Elizabeth II, the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh will be placed in the Royal Vault of St George’s Chapel. The date of the funeral will be announced in the coming days.

It is assumed that later the body of Prince Philip will be reburied next to the queen in the memorial chapel of George VI.

Earlier it was reported that Prince Philip insisted on a modest funeral without mass events. He preferred that only members of the royal family, his friends and the heads of the countries of the Commonwealth of Nations were invited to them.

Prince Philip died on April 9 at the age of 99, two months before his centenary.

The media report that due to the coronavirus pandemic, funerals can take place without mass events. The Queen is expected to declare eight days of mourning. Until his graduation, she will not be involved in public affairs, including approving new laws.

Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip Mountbatten was born in 1921 and has been married to Elizabeth II since 1947. Philip is the father of Prince Charles and the grandfather of Princes Harry and William.