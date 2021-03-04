Prince Philip underwent a “surgery” to treat a heart problem

Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Philip (99 years), husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who had been in hospital for more than two weeks due to an infection, had undergone a “successful operation” to treat a heart problem he had previously diagnosed with.

The palace said in a statement that the Duke of Edinburgh, who was transferred Monday to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, “underwent yesterday (Wednesday) a successful operation because of a heart problem he had.”

The statement added that “His Royal Highness will stay in the hospital for several days, in order to receive treatment, rest and recover.”

Prince Philip was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital on February 16 and treated for an infection, and then transferred to another hospital for heart checks, which raised fears of a deteriorating health condition. The hospital is located near St Paul’s Cathedral in central London and houses the largest specialized cardiovascular service in Europe.

Prince Charles’s wife, Camilla, said on Wednesday that Prince Philip’s health was “improving slightly”.

“Sometimes it hurts,” said Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, adding: “We reserve hope.”