The royal family said goodbye to Prince Philip of Edinburgh on the morning of this Saturday, April 17. The ceremony was held in St George’s Chapel, located in Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry attended without the company of his wife Meghan markle. He was reunited with his family at the funeral after more than a year since he left his royal duties and now, he resides in California, United States.

The controversy was generated by the cold estrangement between Prince Harry and his brother, the prince william. Inside the chapel, they both sat apart, practically each at one end of the other.

They were also unable to walk together during the brief funeral procession through the castle grounds due to the presence of their cousin Peter Phillips in their midst.

For its part, Queen isabel II he had no contact with Prince Harry. She was kept inside an official Bentley car with a lady-in-waiting. Then, in the chapel, she sat away from other family members to prevent a possible coronavirus infection.

prince harry

Despite the withdrawal of military honors from the prince harry, the Queen of England decided that he and his son Andrew wear the military uniform like the other attendees of the funeral.

Prince Felipe, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died on April 9 at the age of 99 after suffering from heart complications.

Prince Felipe, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.