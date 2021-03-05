Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II of Britain, has returned to the King Edward VII Private Hospital in London after he underwent “successful surgery” due to a previous heart problem.

British press sources said today, Friday, that Prince Philip, 99, “underwent successful surgery for a previous problem that was present in the heart at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital in London on Wednesday, three months before his 100th birthday.”

And Prince Philip entered the private hospital in London on February 16 to treat an infection when he fell ill in “Windsor” Palace. He then moved to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital on Monday for heart surgery before being transferred again to King Edward VII Hospital early Friday, Buckingham Palace confirmed to the BA Media news agency.

The agency quoted the palace as saying: “The Duke is expected to remain in the hospital to continue treatment for a number of days.”