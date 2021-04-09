Philip of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died at the age of 99, as announced by spokesmen for the British Royal Household. The prince passed in March one month hospitalized as a result of an infection not specified. He had retired from his public duties and has lived for the last several years between Windsor Castle, where he died, and a family home in eastern England.

In a short statement, Queen Elizabeth expresses her “deep sorrow” over the death of her “Dear husband” and confirms that he died “in peace” on the morning of this Friday. “The Royal Family joins people around the world in mourning their loss,” the statement concludes. He notes that new announcements will follow, “in due course.”

The Lord Chamberlain and the Prime Minister will now consult with the Queen about the funeral ceremonies, although it is already known that the Duke’s preference was for a discreet and military-style funeral in the Chapel of St. George, which is located inside the castle walls, and for being buried in Frogmore Gardens, at the royal estate at Windsor, where Queen Victoria and her husband, Prince Albert, are also buried.

The official mourning it will run until the funeral, including the waving of flags at half-mast. The deputies and lords of Parliament shall wear black armbands and men also wear black ties. The signing of laws will be suspended until the mortuary rites pass, because at that time the queen will suspend her official functions, including the assent of the laws approved by Parliament.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his “Great sadness”. “He was the oldest consort in history,” he said in his statement, in which he recalled his participation in World War II, in the Royal Navy. She also highlighted her environmental initiatives and the queen’s words about her husband at their golden wedding celebration. The country, according to Isabel, owed her husband “a greater debt than he will ever claim and we will never know.”

Devotion



«The United Kingdom has lost an extraordinary public servant‘Said the leader of the Labor opposition, Sir Keir Starmer. He also points out his role in the war, but, according to him, he will be “remembered above all for his extraordinary commitment and devotion to the queen.” Their marriage, he adds, is “a symbol of strength, stability and hope.” The Scottish leader, Nicola Sturgeon, who has not hidden her republican preferences, declared herself “saddened” by the death and has sent to the queen and her family her “deep and personal condolences, and those of the Government and people of Scotland”.

No further details have been given on the causes or circumstances of death. Elizabeth’s husband of 73 years was popular with the British, for his contribution to the stability of the monarchy in this second Elizabethan era. His sometimes brusque character is considered an eccentric trait of a personality that accepted to remain in the background.

The death may push the queen, who will turn 95 on April 21, to advance in the gradual abandonment of their official duties, in which he is already replaced more frequently by his son Charles, Prince of Wales. In light of the news of her death, it was perhaps significant about her health that the Royal Household issued a photograph of Elizabeth and Charles together outside Windsor Castle at Easter.