This morning the British Royal House has communicated the Death of Prince Philip of Edinburgh, husband of the Queen of England, Elizabeth II, after a marriage that has lasted 73 years. On February 16, the husband of the monarch entered the King Edward Hospital after being unwell.

As officially reported, his condition was not more serious and he was discharged in mid-March. Until today, when it has been announced “with deep pain the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh “.

No state funeral of my own free will

“When my time comes I don’t want a state funeral, I prefer a more modest burial, in line with who I am, just an old curmudgeon“Prince Felipe, who died today at the age of 99, once said. Despite having the right to a state funeral, his intention was to avoid a mass viewing at Westminster Abbey, place where he married Isabel II. His intention was for it to be military style and to be held in the Chapel of San Jorge, in the same Windsor Castle. Meanwhile, his remains could be deposited in the gardens of the Frogmore house, near the castle and where the remains of Queen Victoria and her husband, Prince Albert are found.

Although the statement indicates that “more announcements will be made in due course”, the British press assures that His remains will rest in the Palace of St. James, where the coffin of Princess Diana of Wales was for several days before his funeral. “The process for deciding when a state funeral should be held for someone other than the Sovereign is relatively imprecise, among other things because it has happened very rarely in history“, indicates a document of the British Parliament of 2013. Several means assure that the public will not be able to access the venue. There will also be no assistance from heads of state and world personalities, beyond the some leaders of Commonwealth countries.

National duel: Operation Forth Bridge

After the death of Felipe de Edimburgo the ‘Operation Forth Bridge’, which includes a national duel and the fact that the flags of government buildings and royal palaces fly at half mast.

As indicated in the aforementioned operation, the so-called Lord Chamberlain, official member of the Royal House, together with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, they will consult Queen Elizabeth II about their wishes about the funeral. The national mourning will last until the day of the funeral and it is estimated that the queen will keep an official mourning for eight days.

The deputies will wear a black band on the arm, while the male MPs will wear black ties on days of mourning. During the duel, the queen will have no official commitments, which means that no laws will be passed at that time. Finally, the death does not affect the line of succession, since the Duke of Edinburgh was not part of it. Prince Charles, eldest son of Elizabeth II, is the heir to the throne.