The husband of the Queen of Great Britain, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, made a “ridiculous” toast at a dinner at the White House with the 37th US President Richard Nixon in 1969. The prince himself wrote about this in a letter addressed to Nixon, reports The Associated Press.

In a handwritten note to the President of the United States discovered by archivists at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, California, the Duke of Edinburgh wrote that he “humbly apologizes” for not making a toast to the president’s health, as dictated by protocol during the reception. in his honor, which was attended only by men.

Related materials Prince in the shadows Prince Philip has died. The husband of Queen Elizabeth II found Hitler, the rise of the Beatles and the collapse of the USSR

“I am afraid that after the brilliant speech of others present and yourself, my speech was rather ridiculous,” the Duke of Edinburgh wrote to Nixon. “That night I woke up in a cold sweat, realizing that I had forgotten to offer a drink to your health!” He added.

“I think the letter itself shows the character of Prince Philip, who is admired by so many people in the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world,” said Jim Byron, executive vice president of the Nixon Foundation. He also clarified that the letter was discovered before the coronavirus pandemic, but made public this week.

During dinners at the White House, guests of honor usually make a toast to the president’s health and success. Byron said Nixon almost certainly responded to Philip’s letter, but since the library’s archives remain closed due to the pandemic, what he could say is unknown.

On April 9, Prince Philip died at the age of 99, two months before his centenary. After the death of the Queen’s husband, an eight-day national mourning was declared in Great Britain. The funeral is scheduled for April 17th.

Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip Mountbatten was born in 1921 and has been married to Queen Elizabeth II of Britain since 1947. Philip is the father of Prince Charles and the grandfather of Princes Harry and William.