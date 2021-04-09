ofTobias Utz shut down

Prince Philip has died. The British royal family is in mourning.

+++ 1:28 p.m .: The Duke of Edinburgh, his official title, had been married to Elizabeth since 1947. Since their coronation in 1953 he was Prince Consort and was considered the Queen’s most important pillar. The hard-working royal only retired at the age of 96. His last official appearance was at a Royal Marines military parade in August 2017 outside Buckingham Palace. The father of four was the longest serving Prince Consort in British history. In addition to Prince Charles, heir to the throne, his children also include Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Prince Philip is dead – heart surgery in March

Recently, Prince Philip was hardly seen in public. He spent large parts of the pandemic together with the Queen at Windsor Castle near London – sealed off by a greatly reduced circle of court staff. The couple had seldom spent as much time together in old age.

In recent years, the Prince Consort has repeatedly suffered from health problems: his heart was troubling him, he had bladder infections, had to undergo an operation on his hand and was given a new hip joint at the age of 96. The last hospital stay including an operation on the heart was his longest hospital stay.

+++ 1:25 p.m .: Prince Philip would have celebrated his 100th birthday in June.

+++ 1:18 p.m .: The 99-year-old was hospitalized in mid-February 2021. In mid-March, Buckingham Palace finally announced, that Prince Philip had been released.*

He had a heart operation in the clinic.

+++ 1:15 p.m .: The Buckingham Palace statement reads, among other things: “It is with deep sadness that Her Majesty the Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

Prince Philip is dead. (Archive photo) © Adrian Dennis / PA Wire / dpa

First report from April 9th, 2021, 1:10 p.m .: London – Prince Philip is dead. Buckingham Palace officially announced this on Friday afternoon (April 9th, 2021).

The Queen’s husband died at the age of 99, according to a statement. Accordingly, he fell asleep peacefully at Windsor Castle. More soon. (do with AFP / dpa) * fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.