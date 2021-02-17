The prince philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was preventively hospitalized in London after suffering a discomfort, announced Wednesday Buckingham Palace.

The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh “was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday night. His hospitalization is a precautionary measure, following the guidance of His Royal Highness physician, after his indisposition,” said the palace in a statement, explaining that the prince will remain in the hospital “for a few days.”

Felipe had announced his retirement from public life in 2017 and is considered the longest-lived active consort in the history of the British royal family. In January he was vaccinated against the coronavirus, like Isabel II.

News in development.

