In a statement, Buckingham Palace confirmed the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II. Since 2017, he was rarely seen in public due to his deteriorating health.

“It is with deep regret that Her Majesty the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. More announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family joins people around the world in mourning their loss. “

This was the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the morning of this Friday, April 9. The Duke of Edinburgh died at the age of 99.

Prince Philip’s health began to slowly deteriorate in recent years and it was in 2017 that he made his last public appearance, during a Royal Marines parade on the Buckingham Palace esplanade.

In April 2018, he underwent hip surgery and, in late 2019, the Duke spent four nights at King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a ‘pre-existing condition’.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, Prince Philip has moved to Windsor Castle with Queen Elizabeth II. There, the couple quietly celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary, in November 2020.

News in development …