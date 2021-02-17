“His hospitalization is a precautionary measure on the advice of the doctor of his royal highness, after he felt unwell”, according to a statement from Buckingham.
His hospitalization is scheduled for “A few days”. Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was hospitalized “as a precaution” in London after feeling bad, Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday (February 17th). The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh “was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening. His hospitalization is a precautionary measure on the advice of his royal highness doctor, after he felt unwell.”, the palace said in a statement.
Since 2017 and his retirement from public life, the Duke of Edinburgh has rarely appeared in the media.
According to a source cited by The Guardian (link in English) as well as by a journalist from the ITV channel, the hospitalization of Elizabeth II’s husband is not linked to Covid-19. Since the start of the health crisis, the royal couple have lived in Windsor Castle, west London.
Prince Philip’s illness is not Covid related we are told. He traveled to central London by car and it was not treated as an emergency admission.
He walked in unaided.
Buckingham Palace call it “purely precautionary” as he “had been feeling unwell for a short period.
