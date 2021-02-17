“His hospitalization is a precautionary measure on the advice of the doctor of his royal highness, after he felt unwell”, according to a statement from Buckingham.

His hospitalization is scheduled for “A few days”. Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was hospitalized “as a precaution” in London after feeling bad, Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday (February 17th). The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh “was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening. His hospitalization is a precautionary measure on the advice of his royal highness doctor, after he felt unwell.”, the palace said in a statement.

Since 2017 and his retirement from public life, the Duke of Edinburgh has rarely appeared in the media.

According to a source cited by The Guardian (link in English) as well as by a journalist from the ITV channel, the hospitalization of Elizabeth II’s husband is not linked to Covid-19. Since the start of the health crisis, the royal couple have lived in Windsor Castle, west London.