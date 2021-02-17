The Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, is “under observation” at King Edward VII Hospital after having “felt bad,” according to Buckingham Palace. The hospitalization of the 99-year-old prince is not related to Covid-19, according to Reuters.

Prince Felipe said he had “felt bad” last Tuesday night and therefore the Buckingham Palace medical team referred him to a medical center “a few days” and preventively so that he can rest.

“The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ physician,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. Royal sources told Reuters and AFP that the admission is not related to the new coronavirus, against which the prince was already vaccinated in January.

Queen Elizabeth II’s 99-year-old husband is rarely seen in public after he gave up his official engagements in August 2017. He was previously admitted to hospital in late 2019.

News in development …