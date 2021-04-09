A.On Friday at noon, a tweet from the British royal family goes around the world. “It is with deep sadness that Her Majesty the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. HRH passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. ”Reactions to the death of the 99-year-old, who had just undergone heart surgery and was discharged from hospital a few weeks ago, were not long in coming. Queen Elizabeth II and Philip were married for almost 75 years. Philip, she once said, was her greatest support. Philip was the longest serving prince consort in the country’s history.

But not only fans of the Royal Family took part in the loss of the British monarch on social media – the tweet with the first statement was shared a good 150,000 times within an hour. The senior family members immediately spoke up. Not only heir to the throne Prince Charles and his wife, Duchess Camilla, who will celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary on Friday, announced Philips’ death via Twitter and Instagram. Prince William and Duchess Catherine also published the official statement on their own channels.

The public mourning of the royal family was followed by condolences from around the world. Boris Johnson, Britain’s Prime Minister, spoke less than an hour after the Queen was announced. On Twitter, he wrote: “Our thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family who have lost not only a well-loved and esteemed personality, but also a devoted husband and proud and loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.” Kingdom be united in sadness and gratitude for Philip’s selfless service to the land.

Even before Johnson, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas commented on the news from Buckingham Palace. He also condoled on Twitter:

In addition to Maas, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also spoke up from Germany. On Instagram he writes: “With poise, charm and wit, he won the respect and love of the people of your kingdom. During our encounters in London and Berlin, I was also able to personally experience his astute humor with great pleasure. We Germans mourn a winning personality who made an important contribution to the reconciliation of our nations after the horrors of the Second World War. “

From Australia also came a personal condolences to the loss of the queen, who is also head of state of the country. Prime Minister Scott Morrison wrote in his statement: “For almost 80 years, Prince Philip served the Crown, his country and the Commonwealth. HRH the Duke of Edinburgh was her ‘strength and strength’, according to the Queen. He embodies a generation that we will never see again. “

From Canada, also part of the Commonwealth, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condoned: “It was with deep sadness that I learned today of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. As a single-minded, determined man who was motivated by a sense of duty to others, Prince Philip contributed so much to the social fabric of our country – and the world. “