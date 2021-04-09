Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth, died peacefully on Friday morning at Windsor Palace, where he lived alongside the sovereign in their 70 years of marriage. So was the consort who more years served next to a queen in Great Britain.

On the bars of Buckingham Palace, the usiers posted the announcement of her death: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty the Queen announces the death of her dear husband, His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness died peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle, ”the announcement reads.

The Royal Family published a photo of Prince Philip in his favorite naval uniform, because he was a veteran of the Second World War, with his decorations, in black and white. He was mentioned in dispatches for his role in the battle of Cape Matapan, against the Italians.

Announcement of the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Buckingham Palace. Photo: dpa

Prime Minister Boris Johnson honored the memory of the Duke of Edinburgh, “a rock” in the reign of Elizabeth II.

From the doorway of 10 Downing St, Boris Johnson said that the country “will be in mourning for the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh ”.

Mourning Britain

The prime minister assured that the duke had “helped to direct to the real family and the monarchy” and had offered “firm support” to the queen.

“As a nation, we will now thank Prince Philip for all that he has given during his life.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury joined the mourning and “thanked God for his extraordinary life of dedicated service. Prince Philip continued to demonstrate his sustained support and absolute loyalty to Her Majesty, the Queen for 73 years, ”wrote the Archbishop of Canterbury.

“On the occasions that I met him, I was always surprised by his joy in life, your inquisitive mind and his ability to communicate with people of all levels and walks of life. He was a master of putting people at ease and making them feel special, ”she wrote.

Until the 90 he carried out a busy schedule of public commitments, which reflected his own charitable interests. He also traveled across the country supporting the Queen, both on state occasions and on royal visits and around the world.

Your health

For a man his age, he was in relatively good health. The Duke of Edinburgh recently left King Edward VII Hospital and returned to Windsor Castle, following a pre-existing heart procedure. Was the latest news official who was taken of his health. Prince Charles and heir was the only member of the Royal Family to visit him, at his request, and came out sobbing.

Driving horse carts, one of his passions. Photo: EFE

During Christmas 2011, he was taken to the hospital for treatment for a blocked artery. In 2012 he was admitted again during the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, with a bladder infection, after the cold that happened on the Juliana ship during the celebrations. In 2013 he underwent an exploratory operation on his abdomen.

On their 73rd birthday, Philip appeared with the Queen in Windsor last June, wearing his naval blazer, a gift from an admiral.

Retires from Sandringham

But it wasn’t until May 2017, after holding more than 20,000 solo public engagements, that the 96-year-old Greek, Danish and German prince withdrew from his own royal duty program, occasionally stepping out to support the He reigns in big events.

He decided living alone in a lodge in Sandringham Palace in Norfolk, away from the main building and with his valet for company.

The queen visited him on weekends and he liked to arrive by train, as if they were a middle-class couple. The Covid forced them to live together again in Windsor, in a Royal cloud as a precaution.

The funeral

Official details about the duke’s funeral have not yet been released. But it is understood that it will be given a royal ceremonial funeral instead of a state funeral, according to your wishes. He did not want a float or large state guests but rather a Land Rover to take him to the little chapel at Windsor, where they went to mass on Sundays with the sovereign.

Britain’s Prince Philip waited for the wedding procession following the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle near London, England, on Friday, October 12, 2018. Also he attended the little chapel for the wedding of his granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, daughter of Prince Andrew.

Flags at half mast in Parliament, London. Photo: AFP

The queen was the head of state but Felipe was the head of the family. The severe mediator of the enormous problems between the dysfunctional Windsor and above all a modernizer, which the courtiers resisted, to change the monarchy and adapt it to the new times.

He was highly criticized when, together with the queen, they decided to stay in the Balmoral Palace, after the death of Princess Diana, along with her children, Princes William and Harry. Took them that day to hunt.

In her public declaration of love, the queen described him at a Mansion House banquet. “He’s someone who doesn’t like compliments. But, quite simply, it has been my strength and my permanence during all these years. I owe him a greater debt than he would ever claim, or will never know, “he said.

The Queen will approve the final plans in the coming days. The pandemic will complicate the organization of the funeral and the attendance of guests.

Paris, correspondent