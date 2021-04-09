The prince philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died at the age of 99. Was married to Isabel II, the Queen of England since 1947.

His promises, his facet as an author, and even the cult for his figure on a Pacific island, are some curious facts of his long life.

He will likely be buried in the gardens of Frogmore Garden, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan and Harry, lived before leaving for California.

That was the place where the Queen and Prince Charles made their walk to celebrate the last Easter together. Other royal figures are buried nearby.

Funerals in Great Britain are not celebrated quickly, therefore the date on which the Duke of Edinburgh will take place is still unknown.

For now, his remains rest at Windsor Castle, the royal family’s residence near London, until his funeral is held in the adjacent St George’s Chapel.