Through an official statement, the English crown announced that Prince Philip of England died this Friday, April 9, at the age of 99. Known as one of the most important figures in the British family, his legacy has served to give life to various fictions and documentaries. Perhaps one of the most famous is The crown from Netflix.

Traditional in character, the Duke of Edinburgh, born in Greece and belonging to the Greek and Norwegian royal families, saw how fiction gave him one more showcase for the world to know.

Key moments of Prince Philip in the crown

Interpreted by Matt smith at the beginning of the series and Tobias Menzies In seasons 3 and 4, the arrival of this character, especially in the first chapters, gave something to talk about.

After his marriage to Elizabeth II, it can be seen how jealousy and lust for power are appearing in him. Even more than one will remember the phrase that generated a change in the queen: “Am I the only man in this country whose wife and children will not take his last name?” commented the prince in one of the episodes.

On February 22, 1957, Philip Mountbatten was crowned Prince of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

Involved in a case of infidelity

The series also includes the Duke’s 1956 world tour, which was accompanied by his friend and personal secretary, Mike Parker. In The crown, you can see how this character’s wife, Eileen, filed for divorce on the grounds that her partner was unfaithful to her in those months away. These rumors of infidelity came to affect the image of the Duke of Edinburgh himself and the monarch.

Felipe’s relationship with Princess Diana

The most talked about moments from season 4 of The Crown were those shared by Prince Philip and Diana of Wales. In some way or another, both characters connect and understand each other.

According to Ingreid Seward’s book The Biography of Prince Philip Revealed, “When Diana first joined the royal family, it was the Duke who came to her aid, sitting next to her at gala dinners and chatting with her.”

On the other hand, it is known that, during the marriage between Charles of England with Diana, Philip of Edinburgh shared “secret letters” with his daughter-in-law, as the encounters her son had with Camilla Parker-Bowles came to light.

Diana of Wales and Prince Philip. Photo: broadcast

All four seasons of The Crown are available on Netflix.