In the case of the British Crown, the judgment that assures (ba) that behind every great man there is a great woman it has no place. Prince Philip, it is known, was the husband of Queen Elizabeth II. And both in real life and in the fiction posed by the series The Crown, Felipe has always been two steps behind His Majesty.

In fact, the two actors who have played it so far, They have not won either the Emmy or the Golden Globe for their papers. With his death, at the age of 99 at dawn on Friday, April 9, it is worth seeing the look that the series that I know on Netflix, had on the Duke of Edinburgh.

Felipe is one of the royal members least valued by British citizens. But instead of showing him as a figure that the queen can stand on, the series has shown him as a womanizer, a guy who is capable of insulting, that nothing is silent before his wife. Or, worse, if he is silent it is because he hides improper actions of a royal figure, such as cheating on His Majesty.

Felipe, always according to fiction, goes on to transform from an almost exemplary husband, to a conceited, who does not tolerate accepting the new role he must play when his wife is crowned. The series shows how terrible she gets along with her son Carlos, and also that He was an insensitive, cold and even cruel father before the suffering of Carlos, in his boarding school.

Netflix original series, who follows the Royal Family, has taken, then, the Prince of Edinburgh as a character who is, who accompanies, who sometimes thinks – more than anything in the first two seasons of the four that have been broadcast so far -, but that has no greater weight in the plot or in the destinies of the British Empire.

Yes Felipe understands what the monarchy is about. That he knew how to take his place.

In the first two seasons Felipe was played by Matt Smith. Of course, it was his turn, like the Prince, to deal with a Queen Elizabeth making her first beats. Played by Claire Foy, the monarch’s fragility contrasted with the young man’s impetus, whose family had alleged Nazi ties.

Now 38, Matt Smith is an Englishman who rose to fame in the UK at 26, when he was cast by producer Steven Moffat as the 11th doctor in the iconic BBC sci-fi adventure series. Doctor who, in 2005.

We will see Matt Smith in the future, not too distant, in House of the Dragon, the spin-off of game of Thrones. He will play Prince Daemon Targaryen, and those who saw game of Thrones they know that the Targaryens are anything but tame. Perhaps earlier – if the pandemic does not continue to postpone movie premieres – we will see it as Loxias in Morbius, the Marvel comic adaptation, opposite Jared Leto and Michael Keaton.

In Seasons II and IV, when Queen Elizabeth II was played by Olivia Coleman, Tobias Menzies put the face to the Prince. With twenty years of experience, Menzies was seen in Royal Casino, the first Bond to star Daniel Craig, but is best known for the series Outlander, in which he played both Frank and Jack Randall.

And he was lucky to have an episode for his almost exclusive showcasing.

For example in Moondust -the seventh episode of the third season-, in which the arrival of man on the Moon, in 1969, causes a mid-life crisis in the prince, who is effusive when he meets the Apollo astronauts, but who has strong remorse for the adventures he feels has been lost as the queen’s consort.

There it is clear the place that Peter Morgan, the creator of the series, gave to Felipe.

