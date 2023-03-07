6 poets are competing to win the title of “Prince of Poets” in its tenth season, which is produced by the Abu Dhabi Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs Management Committee, as part of its cultural strategy aimed at preserving heritage and promoting interest in Arabic literature and poetry.
The closing episode, which will be held tomorrow at Al Raha Beach Theater in Abu Dhabi, will witness a competition between six poets (two poets and 4 poets) from 5 countries, in front of the members of the jury consisting of Dr. Ali bin Tamim, President of the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language, and Dr. Amani Fouad, Professor of Modern Literary Criticism. at the Academy of Arts in Cairo, and Dr. Mohamed Hajjo, Professor of Semiotics and Discourse Analysis at the Faculty of Arts and Humanities at Mohammed V University in Rabat.
In the last episode, the arbitration committee announced the results of its evaluation of the six poets out of thirty degrees. Aisha Al-Saifi from the Sultanate of Oman and Najat Al-Dhaheri from the UAE received 25 degrees each. Ibrahim Toure from Senegal and Abdullah Al-Anzi from Saudi Arabia scored 24, while Muhammad Mahasneh from Jordan got 24. 21 Abdelwahed Brock from Morocco got a score of 20.
It is noteworthy that the competition mechanism to reach the title includes several stations, where the episodes of the program are divided into a first stage, at the end of which 15 poets qualify, a second stage at the end of which six poets qualify, and a third stage in which the six poets compete from sixth to first place, and the program management offers a prize of one million Dirhams for the first place holder, in addition to being awarded the title of Prince of Poets, a cloak of poetry, and the Principality Ring. The second place winner will receive 500 thousand dirhams, while the third place winner will receive 300 thousand dirhams, and the fourth place winner will be granted a prize of 200 thousand dirhams.
#Prince #Poets #reaches #final #station #announces #winner #tomorrow
Leave a Reply