Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) – The rhyme race continues to shine in the pearl of the capitals of Abu Dhabi, tomorrow evening, Tuesday, in the seventh of the live broadcasts and the second episodes of the third phase of the “Prince of Poets” program, in its ninth season, organized and produced by the Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs Management Committee in Abu Dhabi as part of its cultural strategy Aimed at preserving heritage and promoting interest in Arabic literature and poetry, at 10 pm UAE time from Al Raha Beach Theater in Abu Dhabi, and via the Baynunah and Emirates channels.

5 poets from the stars of the program present their poems before the jury, and they will be evaluated according to competitive criteria full of challenges through two passes for each poet, and in the first pass each poet is required to present a rhyme, weighted and free poem, consisting of eight to 10 verses, or a metaphoric poem It consists of 15 to 18 stanzas, and in the second passage, poets are asked to write 5 verses matching the rhyme and weight of the same for a poem chosen by the committee by a great Arab poet whose chosen poem was linked to conscience and its letters were immortalized in the Diwan of the Arabs, where two poets participating in the seminar qualify. One by decision of the jury (50 marks), and one by public vote (50 marks).

The last episode had resulted in the qualification of poet Omar Al-Raji from Morocco, after obtaining 48 degrees, to be the first to qualify for the third stage of the program.

As for the poets Hanan Farfour from Lebanon, Muhammad al-Turki from Saudi Arabia, Muhammad al-Mami from Mauritania, and Hiba Shriqi from Syria, one of them has the opportunity to join his colleague for the next station by supporting viewers and voting through the application of the “Prince of Poets” program, where voting continues until a time. Announcement of results at the beginning of the seventh episode.