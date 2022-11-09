In 2020, Ubisoft announced that it was working on a remake of the beloved 2003 title. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. After only one trailer, it was revealed that the title had been delayed indefinitely. Now the company is returning the money to those who asked for it in advance.

Despite this move by Ubisoft, they insist that the remake of Prince of Persia has not been cancelled. They assure that it continues to advance, although it is already with a different study from the one that started it. Since the development at this time is carried out by Ubisoft Montréal.

The reason for the refunds is supposedly due to the fact that at the moment there is no set release date.. So the company decided to return the money to customers until they have a more accurate picture. Likewise, it will not be possible to buy presales until they have more advances.

the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time It has had a somewhat turbulent development. Its first trailer received a lot of criticism from fans due to its graphics. This made Ubisoft decide to delay the game to 2021. Shortly after it was delayed indefinitely and in early 2022 it changed studios. Do you think we’ll see it one day?

What is Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time?

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time was a cross-platform game that arrived in 2003. In it we followed the titular prince who finds a dagger that allows him to turn back time. These mechanics, along with his combat, were very well received at the time.

Source: Ubisoft

Its success was followed by two sequels in the form of Warrior Within Y The Two Thrones. Then came an attempted reboot in 2008 and a sort of sequel/prequel to the sands trilogy in 2010. Since then the saga has been dormant, so fans were excited for this remake. Now it only remains to wait for more news, if there ever will be. Do you expect this reimagining?

