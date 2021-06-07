During the Ubisoft Fordward held in September last year, the French company confirmed the existence of Prince of Persia Las Sarenas del Tiempo Remake, one of the franchises that, up to that moment, has starred in the most rumors in recent years, especially after the gender change suffered by the Assassin’s Creed saga.

However, and despite the fact that it seemed that the game would arrive only a few months after the announcement to the market, the reality has been that the title has been subject to several delays, to the point that it was recently detailed what would be its new launch window , which gave hope to see it soon. However, it has been confirmed that Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake will miss E3.

Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake will miss E3

This has been confirmed by the development team through the official account of the title on Twitter. In a short statement, the team has confirmed that Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake will miss E3Well, even though they have done a great job with the title, they are not yet ready to share new information about it. However, the team assures us that they will share new details as soon as possible.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake could have improvements for Xbox Series X | S

In addition, it has been reconfirmed that Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake will hit the market in 2022, although without a specific date. To close the statement, the team wanted to thank all those who continue to support their work, as well as the patience they are showing on their journey.

Therefore, everything seems to indicate that we will still have to wait a few months to see more about the remake of this mythical saga, which already underwent a notorious upgrade in the last demonstration they made, so we can expect that the final version of the game will be very superior to what was seen in its presentation.