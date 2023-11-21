Ubisoft released a brief update on the game’s development, stating that an important milestone has been reached. Ubisoft added that more information about the game will be shared in the future. “As you know, the passionate team of Ubisoft Montreal is reimagining this legendary story and we are happy to announce today that the project has passed an important internal milestone and development is progressing,” reads the post on X. “We look forward to sharing more in the future!”

Prince of Persia The Sands of Time, what happened to the remake

Prince of Persia The Sands of Time, one of the images from the original project

Let’s remember that the highly anticipated remake was announced in 2020, but press reports had suggested that the game’s development was not progressing smoothly. In May last year, Ubisoft announced that development of the title had returned to Ubisoft Montreal, the studio behind the 2003 original. “This decision is an important step and the team, building on the work done by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbaiwill now take the time to regroup on the scope of the game to bring you the best experience for this remake of an all-time classic when it is ready,” Ubisoft wrote in an official announcement last year.

Earlier this year, Ubisoft revealed that the remake was in conceptualization phase and that Ubisoft Montreal was building out the development team, suggesting the game won’t be ready anytime soon.

It’s probably best to focus on Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, arriving in January 2024.