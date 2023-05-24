It seems that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake be now in concept and design stageor in a moment of pre-production, which suggests that the development was in some way blocked and restarted from scratch.

Considering that until recently it was thought that the game was finished and certified by PlayStation, among the various rumors, it is natural to think that something has definitely gone wrongunless of course the new information is completely wrong.

However, the source is quite authoritative, given that it is the Ubisoft’s official FAQ page dedicated to the Prince of Persia. In fact, under the heading “game status”, we read that “Con Ubisoft Montreal who took over of the development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, the game is currently in the planning stage.”

The matter is further clarified with the explanation “As part of this initial phase of development, the studio is organizing the team, setting priorities, developing prototypes and testing gameplay elements”.

Unless the information in the FAQ is glaringly out of date, it looks like development on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has started from scratch, with work now being handled by Ubisoft Montreal. The project therefore continues to be difficult, after the many delays it has already encountered. Among the information also emerges the fact that there are no further remakes planned for the Prince of Persia series by Ubisoft.