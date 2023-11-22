Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake it is one of the most anticipated titles by Ubisoft fans around the world and, on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of the release of the title (which fell yesterday) Ubisoft has provided new information.

The troubled development of the remake of The Sands of Time may finally have arrived, after various postponements, to a turning point: the software house itself declares it.

As you can read below, the official Twitter account (X) of the series he wished the game well… in his own way! Let’s go and see together what they were the very optimistic statements:

“As you know, the Ubisoft Montreal team has put its hand on this magnificent adventure and is reinterpreting it for today’s gamers: we are proud to announce, precisely on the occasion of this important anniversary, that the project has passed one of its most important phases and it’s going swimmingly. We hope to be able to tell you more as soon as possible!”

In short, excellent news for lovers of Ubisoft’s oriental saga, who are already at attention awaiting the release of another highly anticipated title: we remind you that Prince of Persia the Lost Crown is coming January 18, 2024.