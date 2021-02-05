Ubisoft has announced a second delay for its Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, which had already seen its release date shifted from January 2021 to 18th March in a decision made late last year. It’s now due to arrive on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC at an unspecified “later date”.

In a newly released statement posted to Twitter, Ubisoft wrote, “Since announcing Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake in September, we saw an outpouring of feedback from you on this beloved franchise. It is your passion and support that is driving our development teams to make the best game possible . “

With that in mind, the decision has been made to push the game’s 18th March launch back “to a later date” and the publisher says it will be using the additional development time to “deliver a remake that feels fresh while remaining faithful to the original “.

The Sands of Time Remake Official Reveal Trailer.

When Ubisoft announced its Sands of Time remake last September, it confirmed this enhanced version of the 2003 original – itself a reboot of Jordan Mechner’s groundbreaking 1989 rotoscoped platform adventure Prince of Persia – would include visual enhancements and improved graphical assets, a new camera, and overhauled combat controls.

Ubisoft Pune and Mumbai, the studios handling the remake, are also said to have created additional motion-capture and voice recording – with original Prince actor Yuri Lowenthal back in the role and Guidestones actress Supinder Wraich cast as Farah.

Concluding its delay announcement, Ubisoft wrote, “We understand the update might come as a surprise and we will continue to keep you posted on the progress of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. In the meantime, we want to thank you all for your ongoing support “.

The Prince of Persia remake joins a string of other notable Ubisoft titles to receive delays in recent times. Mass multiplayer extreme sports game Riders Republic was delayed in January, and we’re still awaiting release updates for Far Cry 6 and Rainbow 6 Quarantine, which the publisher postponed last year as a result of “challenges caused by COVID-19”. At the time, it said both were now expected to arrive between April 2021 and the end of March 2022.