After countless rumors about the possible return of one of Ubisoft’s classic franchises, last September Ubisoft confirmed the existence of the game, with the initial release date of January 21, 2021. However, the studio announced that the game It was slightly delayed, with March being the right time for its launch. But now Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake delays release indefinitely.
The announcement has been made through the Prince of Persia official Twitter account, study in charge of the development of the game, in which they have shared a brief writing in which they explain the reasons behind the delay, without giving a specific date to know when we will see it in the market.
Since we announced Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake in September, we’ve seen an outpouring of comments from you on this beloved franchise. It is your passion and support that is driving our development teams to make the best game possible. We said that, we’ve made the decision to change the release of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake to a later date. This additional development time will allow our teams to deliver a remake that feels fresh while remaining true to the original. “
We understand that the update may come as a surprise and we will continue to keep you posted on the progress of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. In the meantime, we want to thank you all for your continued support.
According to the director of the game, Pierre-Sylvain, important graphical improvements have already been added to the title, as well as adjustments that have made the operation of the camera and the combat much more satisfactory. However, they still have to continue polishing various aspects of the title, in order to be a worthy heir to what was seen in the original installment.
Prince of Persia: The Sand of Time Remake is due out at some indefinite time of year for Xbox One, PS4, and PC, as well as Xbox Series X | S and PS5.
