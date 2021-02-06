Fans of Prince of persia will have to wait indefinitely to see the remake of The Sands of Time. Ubisoft announced that the premiere of the new game in this series will have to be postponed once again, but this time there is no specific date for the launch.

Through social networks, Ubisoft shared a statement by the development team of Prince of persia, in which they stated that they need more time to deliver a good quality game.

‘Since we announced Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake In September, we saw some gushing feedback from you on this beloved franchise. It’s their passion and support that drives our development team to make the best game possible. ‘

‘We made the decision to change the release to a later date. This extra time in development will allow our team to deliver a remake that feels fresh and, at the same time, true to the original ‘, reads the statement by Ubisoft.

Ubisoft delays remake for the second time

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake It was planned to arrive last January for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. However, in December 2020 it was reported that the title would have to be delayed for two months, to launch in March.

With this announcement, at least hope was given to be able to play the new Prince of persia a few months later, but now there is no definite date to test it.

Originally, this franchise title of the Prince of Persia It originally came out in 2003 for the PlayStation 2, Xbox, and Nintendo Gamecube. This game received very good reviews at the time, as the beginning of the saga The Sands of Time, so this could well be the beginning of a series of remakes as well.



