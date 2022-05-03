After controversies over the graphics and several delays, Ubisoft removes the project from the hands of Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai.

Prince of Persia fans made the wave when Ubisoft announced The Sands of Time Remake, the return of one of the most acclaimed installments in the franchise. However, the excitement fizzled out as soon as the community saw the first trailer for the adventure, leading to discussions and debates heated about their charts. As expected, this was not a dish of good taste for the French company, which complemented this bad drink with not one, not two, but three delays.

The team will take the necessary time to regroup the focus of the gameUbisoftNow we have new information about the progress of this game, which leaves aside the responsible developers, Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, to hand over the project to Ubisoft Montréal. This has been commented by the company on Twitter with a message in which they appreciate the patience of the community and promise future news on the expected title.

“This decision is a important step and the team, built on the work accomplished by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, will now take the time to regroup game focus with the aim of giving you the best experience of the remake of one of the greatest classics of all time, when it is ready”, explains Ubisoft in its statement.

Of course, the fans had expressed their Doubts around the development of Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake. That is why, despite the prolonged silence, Ubisoft reassured the community that the project was still running. However, it will now have the expertise of another studio that will hopefully provide us with more positive data on the return of this classic.

