After numerous postponements, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake it has a new update, but it’s not very good. As reported by Ubisoftthe game changed developer, leaving the hands of Ubisoft Pune and Mumbai and moving towards Ubisoft Montrealthe studio that made the original trilogy on PlayStation 2.

Unfortunately, another development update is that the game will launch “when it’s ready”, indicating that in addition to the postponements we’ve already had, the project will likely be in limbo for a long time until it shows up again.

The official statement reads: “This decision is an important step for the team, which will continue to build on the work done by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai. Now the new studio will take the time to rethink the gameplay to provide the best experience for the remake of one of the most classic titles of all time when it’s ready.“.

Announced in 2020, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake did not satisfy fans of the classic game, as it appeared to have graphics below its generation and did not bring the big changes one would expect from a nearly 20-year remake. . After several criticisms, Ubisoft postponed the game, which has since received three more postponements.

