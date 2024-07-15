For all fans of the Prince of Persia franchise, today is certainly a day of celebration: on the occasion of its Prime Dayin fact, Amazon Italy offers Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown for PlayStation 5 on offer with the 50% off compared to the list price, allowing you to save 25 euros. If you are interested in purchasing it, just click on this addressor alternatively click on the box immediately below.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is available in offer reserved for Prime customers to only 24.99 eurosagainst the 49.99 euros of the original price proposed by Ubisoft. The game is obviously Sold and shipped by Amazonso thanks to the Prime service you can take advantage of free delivery on the next working day.