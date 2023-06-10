One of the surprises of Summer Game Fest 2023 was Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, a 2D action-platformer. After the announcement, Ubisoft has opened a page dedicated to the game, where we learn that it will run at 60 fps on all platforms.

Specifically, the site reads: “Enjoy high-quality graphics, immersive cutscenes and a new artistic direction, together with a unique fluidity of gameplay thanks to the 60 fps frame rate available on all platforms”, which therefore should also include Switch the old-gen consoles PS4 and Xbox One.

Also from the official site, we learn that in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown players will explore “a series of highly detailed biomes, each characterized by a precise identity and populated by pitfalls and wonders”, and will have to use “cunning to solve the puzzles, find hidden treasures and complete quests, in order to discover more about this corrupted world.”

As already seen in the trailer, it will be possible to exploit “temporal powerscombat and acrobatic skills to perform lethal combos and defeat mythological creatures and enemies corrupted by time”. In addition, there is also talk of amulets that can be purchased from merchants to “play with your style”.

We remind you that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be available from January 18, 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Amazon Luna and Nintendo Switch. We also learned from previous details shared by Ubisoft that the game is inspired by the metroidvania genre, with more information to come during the Ubisoft Forward on Monday 12th June.