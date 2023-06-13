Prince of Persia The Lost Crown on Nintendo Switch will turn to 60fpsat least according to what was reported by journalist Geoff Keighley on Twitter, who spoke of a very smooth gaming experience with the demo.

Keighley: “I played Prince of Persia The Lost Crown demo, 60fps on Nintendo Switch. Really smooth, can’t wait to play more.”

The 60 FPS are also confirmed by our tried Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, where Vincenzo Lettera wrote about the version for the Nintendo hybrid console:

“In addition to the PC version, we had the opportunity to try Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown also on Nintendo Switch. Net of a few small bugs, Ubisoft’s game already maintains excellent performance with an almost constant 60FPS, thanks to a lively and full artistic style of personality, but at the same time not too complex. Played in portability, Sargon appears perhaps a pinch too small on the Nintendo Switch screen, but the experience is in no way uncomfortable.”

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown will be available starting January 18, 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Amazon Luna and PC and will run at 60 fps on all platforms.