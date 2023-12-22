













Its combat mechanics, Metroidvania-style gameplay, challenge and other elements make it Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, be one of those games that attract the attention of platform fans. Now, you surely have very specific questions about this launch and we are going to answer them.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crow, when, where and how

When is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown coming out?

Ubisoft confirmed that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be released on January 18, 2024 and you can now reserve it in various digital distribution stores.

Likewise, this game that belongs to the iconic series that saw its birth on PC in the distant 1989, will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

It is worth noting that Ubisoft is one of those developers that has not abandoned the previous generation of consoles, much less support for the Nintendo Switch, so this title is assured so that the greatest number of people can play it.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, where is it cheaper

If you are fortunate enough to have Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, then you have to look where you can find The Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown at the best price.

To give you a good idea of ​​what you will have to pay, here we break down how much it is depending on the platform of your choice.

PlayStation 5: Standard Edition 49.99 USD Deluxe Edition: 59.99 USD

Xbox Series X|S: Standard Edition MXN 999 Deluxe Edition: MXN 1,199

Nintendo Switch: Standard Edition MXN 999 Deluxe Edition: MXN 1,199

It is worth noting that the deluxe edition gives you three days of early access before the official launch, meaning you would be playing it from January 15.

Likewise, we came to the conclusion that buying this Ubisoft game is the same on both Xbox and Nintendo, the point is that on PlayStation we depend on how the dollar rises, which may be more or less compared to the aforementioned stores.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, what it is about

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown It is the most recent game in the series of the same name that saw its first days in the now distant 1989 on PC. This is the official return of the series after several years of absence and the remake of The Sands of Time was announced.

Now, in this new adventure you will play with Sargon, who starts as a novice with the sword until he learns new skills and the use of weapons from his companions to make his way through labyrinths that do not seem to have any exit.

You will visit the mountain of Qaf and discover a cursed Persian world full of places you had never imagined. All kinds of biomes will be waiting for you with dangers, wonders and enemies that will give you no quarter in the most dramatic combats.

This is one of those games with a very entertaining epic as it is inspired by Persian mythology with a mysterious original story that you will be unfolding little by little.

You will have to overcome puzzles, find hidden treasures and complete all kinds of missions through a round-trip world like a good Metroidvania.

