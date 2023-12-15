Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is the protagonist of a new one video diary created by Ubisoft, which illustrates the game world which we will have the opportunity to explore during the campaign of this new, promising adventure.
Very shortly after the gameplay trailer, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown returns to show itself also to clarify its Metroidvania style structurewhich will see us unlock new abilities to reach previously inaccessible areas.
Before focusing on the setting, however, the video summarizes the events that lead the protagonist to face his mission and explore often treacherous scenariosfull of traps and enemies to fight.
We tried it
As you may have noticed, in recent days we tried Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and we were decidedly impressed by the quality of the Ubisoft title, which among other things promises a truly substantial challenge.
Both on the combat front and on the platform sections, the project from the Montpellier studios In short, it seems really convincingand we can't wait to try it with the final version.
