Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is the protagonist of a new one video diary created by Ubisoft, which illustrates the game world which we will have the opportunity to explore during the campaign of this new, promising adventure.

Very shortly after the gameplay trailer, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown returns to show itself also to clarify its Metroidvania style structurewhich will see us unlock new abilities to reach previously inaccessible areas.

Before focusing on the setting, however, the video summarizes the events that lead the protagonist to face his mission and explore often treacherous scenariosfull of traps and enemies to fight.