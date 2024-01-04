The idea was above all to guarantee the possibility of exploring the game without necessarily having to submit to the worry of an excessively high challenge rate, also providing tools to orient yourself within the large map which could be frustrating.

As reported by Rémi Boutin, game designer responsible for the new chapter, accessibility was thought of as a important element of the game, designed already in the initial stages of development, as if to approach the creative vision from different points of view.

Ubisoft has released a new video Of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown in this case focused on accessibility options which seem quite numerous, making the game capable of being enjoyed by a considerable amount of people.

Lots of different options and tools

An image from Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

One of this tool is theEye of the Wandererwhich allows you to take screenshots and associate them with points on the map, in order to provide important reference points for navigation.

Also the combat system It can be adapted to different needs through a large amount of editable options and two presets to select from as a basis, which are at different difficulty levels.

Likewise, options have been included to accommodate different types of color blindness, text presentation through various options and quick time events that can be activated, to further customize the gaming experience based on different needs and possibilities.

In addition to this, there is an area specifically dedicated to practice, amovement assistance between platforms and interactive elements that can be highlighted in different ways, as well as various control options that can be heavily modified.

Previously, we saw a trailer about the game world of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, as well as the PC, resolution and frame requirements on console.