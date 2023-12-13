Prince of Persia The Lost Crown returns to show itself with a new one trailer focused on gameplayan “overview” video that explains various details on the features of the new Ubisoft game and the possibilities offered to the player in this new adventure of the Prince of Persia.

After the trailer on the story shown at The Game Awards, which also revealed the fact that Prince of Persia The Lost Crown will have a demo, arriving on January 11th shortly before the launch of the game set for January 18th, let's see this new trailer focused on the actual game.

As we have seen, for the return of this historic franchise Ubisoft has opted for a notable change compared to the most recent chapters, returning to the origins with a2D setting but using modern 3D graphics.