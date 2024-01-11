In other words, it's perfect for those who don't want spoilers but he needs to understand if the game is right for him. It is specified that some contents of this demo may vary from the final game.

The demo is designed to help you discover the game, through a series of “ carefully selected sections of the game, with some of the temporal powers and amulets, to show the main features of the game without ruining the story”.

Ubisoft announced through an official statement that the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown demo is available now . The Metroidvania game is now accessible in a trial version for all players of Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown release date and details

Ubisoft also released a new trailer to accompany the launch of the demo, which showcases new gameplay for this highly anticipated title. These are pure game phases, which take into account the platform and combat phases, inviting players to try them firsthand and, if necessary, continue the experience with the full version.

It lasts forty seconds and is really a beautiful sight.

Recall that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is scheduled for release January 18, 2024. It will be available on PC (Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store), Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Amazon Luna.

Subscribers to Ubisoft+ (via PC, Xbox and Amazon Luna) can play the full version of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown at no additional charge.

Those who purchase the Deluxe Edition will be able to access Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on January 15th, three days early.

Finally, we leave you with our review of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. If you want, you can also see how the games fared in the ratings of global critics.

Demos are available here:

At the time of writing, it is not yet available on Nintendo eShop.